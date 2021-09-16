John Will Undergo Surgery for Hip Injury

Due to unfortunate circumstances, Sir Elton John’s fans will have to wait a little bit longer before seeing him.

The legendary pop star announced via Instagram that plans for his highly anticipated 2021 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have been postponed to 2023 because he suffered an accident that will require him to undergo an urgent hip operation.

“At the end of my summer break, I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since,” he shared. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.”

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was initially announced in 2018 and was intended to include around 300 shows worldwide over three years. However, it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

John promised fans in his statement that he would be working hard to recover over the next several month to ensure his 2022 return for the U.S. leg of his tour, which kicks-off in New Orleans on January 19. So far, only the European half of the tour is being rescheduled.

“I know how patient my incredible fans have been since COVID halted touring last year, and it breaks my heart to keep you waiting any longer,” he said. “I completely feel your frustrations after the year we’ve had. I promise you this – the shows will return to the road next year and I will make sure they are more than worth the wait.”

Although the concert tour is on pause, John did say he will still perform at the Global Citizen charity event on September 25.

Fans and friends have sent the icon an overwhelming amount of love, support, and best wishes.