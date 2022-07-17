‘The First Fallen’ Actor Johnny Massaro Came Out

Brazilian actor Johnny Massaro has come out.

The actor shared his truth with the world during the premiere of his new film The First Fallen. The film is a drama about the first year of the AIDS epidemic in Brazil. Though, the movie focuses on a coastal town called Vitoría. And in that town lives a young biology student named Suzano, who’s played by Johnny Massaro.

30-year-old Johnnay Massaro then came out at the film’s world debut at the Mannheim-Heidelberg International Film Festival last fall. And now, more recently, the actor talked to Brazilian news source POPline about his coming out.

“I couldn’t talk about this film if I couldn’t speak publicly about my sexuality,” Massaro told POPline. “It was necessary for me to have patience because, unfortunately, we live in a world that is still very prejudiced.”

Massaro added that he decided to come out publicly because “it wouldn’t make sense” for him to play the gay role and be in the closet.

But that’s not the only thing the actor revealed. Johnny Massaro also added that he’s in a relationship. Massaro shared that he’s been dating his childhood friend, law professor and poet João Pedro Accioly, since 2021.

According to an Instagram post by Accioly, “It’s been 8 months now that I’ve been dating the love of my life [who I met in 97, at my grandparents’ house, on my cousin’s birthday.]”

He added, “On Ash Wednesday, we drove to Bahia. The following Saturday, we were already introducing ourselves as boyfriends and, 8 months and many kilometres later, here we are.”

Congrats to the happy couple! As for the film,The First Fallen had its U.S. debut this weekend at the Outfest Film Festival. Afterwards, the film will be distributed by Miami-based FiGa Films. Though, there are currently no details on those distribution plans.