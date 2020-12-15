Johnny Sibilly can now add fabulous host to his growing resume thanks to his fabulous gig on Logo Live!

The talented actor and media personality takes over their wildly popular Instagram account on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s where he chats with a variety of queer individuals who are shifting the world as we know it for the betterment of our community.

He chatted with us exclusively about his new project as well as why his time on Pose was “life-changing” and his fascination with “messy, straight people”.

Your new show, Logo Live, just started recently and its absolutely fantastic! How did you get involved with this project?

A friend of mine, who is also a producer on the show, reached out to me when they were still in talks about doing it. He said, “Would you be interested in hosting a show?” I’m an actor so I was like, “I don’t know. Depending on what that looks like.” So we all got on a call and talked about what a show that I would do for Logo would look like and threw around a bunch of ideas. It just felt so serendipitous from the moment we had our first meeting that it all just kind of fell into place.

You’ve had some pretty amazing people on so far. How do you go about finding individuals to book on your show?

We definitely have a dream roster of people we’d like to have on and its so great that some of the ones we’ve already had on our list have said yes even in our first and second week. Since the show is exclusively queer we really want to give space to queer artists and creators and celebrities to shine. That’s how we go about it.

And then we have such a great team that we put together that there’s somebody that I might want to bring on that I find hilarious on TikTok that someone else in our group may not know about them but they’re introduced. That’s how we go about things at Logo Live.

Is there someone you’re dying to have on?

Our queer politicians. Sarah McBride or even Pete Buttigieg would be amazing. Those people who have a wider reach because our queer talent is so great and so incredible but its also important to have people on that are literally doing the work daily to make sure that our laws are passed to support us and things like that. So while the show is super fun we also want to have a little justice for our peeps in there.

I know you from a lot of things, one being Pose. What was it like filming that show for you?

I mean, that was a dream come true. I remember being in high school and watching Paris is Burning for the first time and thinking, “Why is there not a show about this? This is insane!” I think most people’s first experience of Paris is Burning is mind-blowing.

I remember emailing my agent and saying, “I don’t care what part, I just want to be apart of this show.” And luckily I got to be such a special part of it so it was so life-changing in so many ways and so great for the community to have that kind of representation that we’ve been lacking for so long.

I can imagine what a dream experience that must have been for you.

Totally and it relates to Logo Live because we always want to create space for the people that have really just laid the groundwork to make it easier for the rest of us to come and be our most authentic selves and create what we want.

On a separate note, what has been the peak and pit of your 2020 amid this crazy year?

I think the pit for sure is not being able to see and hug all the people that I want. My nephew was born in March at the beginning of lockdown and I haven’t been able to see him since.

My peak has been a lot of the introspection of what it is I actually want. When we feel so close to this scary feeling of what is the world you get to just ask yourself, “What is it that I truly want in life?” Just having that conversation and being real with myself has been a super enlightening experience. I will also say finishing off the year with Logo Live has been the chef’s kiss of it all.

Did you have a favorite show that you binge watched while stuck inside?

At the beginning of quarantine I watched Love Island: UK which I’m obsessed with. I love messy, straight people. Speaking of messy, straight people I also just finished Breaking Bad, which is the messiest of shows. Most recently I’ve been watching Veneno on HBO Max which is amazing. I hope everyone watches it, it’s so great.

And did you have a favorite artist that you couldn’t get enough of in 2020?

When I did my streaming wrap list Kacey Musgraves was my number one. I’m obsessed. Anytime I’m cleaning the house her soft voice she has takes me to another place.