‘Joker’ Actor Joaquin Phoenix to Star in Upcoming Gay Romance Film

Joaquin Phoenix is set to star in an upcoming LGBTQ+ romance movie, which is directed by American filmmaker Todd Haynes.

The film was co-written by Haynes, Phoenix and Jon Raymond, and it is described as “a gay love story set in 1930s LA.”

“The next film is a feature that’s an original script that I developed with Joaquin Phoenix based on some thoughts and ideas he brought to me. We basically wrote with him as a story writer. Me and Jon Raymond and Joaquin share the story credit. And we hope to be shooting it beginning early next year. It’s a gay love story set in 1930s LA,” the 62-year-old director shared in a recent interview with IndieWire.

Not to mention, the 48-year-old ‘Joker’ actor is known for not shying away from the extremes as an artist, and Haynes noted that the movie will portray adult subject matter, revealing:

“Joaquin was pushing me further and going ‘no, let’s go further.’ This will be an NC-17 film.”

As of this writing, the gay romance is still an untitled feature, and no further details have been disclosed. Meanwhile, Phoenix is also starring as the titular role in the 2024 DC movie ‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ where he is working alongside Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

