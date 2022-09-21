Jon Hamm Finally Addresses Rumors That He Likes To Go Commando

Jon Hamm finally addressed the rumors that he likes to go commando during his recent appearance in ‘The Howard Stern Show.’

The rumors date back to 2013 when the actor was reportedly forced to wear underwear while filming the AMC series ‘Mad Men’ to avoid his bulge from showing through the 1960s trousers that he used to wear as a part of his costume.

As a result, people online proceeded on sharing more photos of him appearing to hang loose.

During the radio show, host Stern opened up about the topic saying,

“This gets into the most famous rumor about you with the whole penis thing.”

And to that, Hamm confirmed,

“I have worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard. First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear? Yeah, I wear underwear — I’ve worn underwear every day of my life.”

The 51-year-old actor also shared his preference when it comes to undergarment stating,

“I love a comfy boxer brief, thank you very much. I like a breathable cotton [underwear]. Come on man, who doesn’t?”

Well, that puts all of those commando rumors to rest…

Hamm starred in the 2022 action adventure film ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which was a huge box office hit, gaining a whopping 1.454 billion USD.

Source: People.com