Jon Hamm Spills the Tea on His Pierced Nipples in ‘Fargo’ Season 5

Th eventful trailer of ‘Fargo’ Season 5 was released a few weeks ago, and it flashes a glimpse of Jon Hamm in a hot tub while showing off his double pierced nipples.

More recently, the 52-year-old American actor spilled the tea on said nipples during the premiere screening and panel of the series’ fifth season. He revealed that he had to put on fake nipples for the scene, which are courtesy of a “nippleologist.”

“I had to have some very blue latex put on my nipples, and then they cast a resoundingly lifelike pair of nipples, which they then pierced and placed over my own nipples, and we shot said nipples,” Hamm shared.

He added,

“The crew doesn’t get enough credit, but there was a dedicated nippleologist.”

Moreover, the synopsis of ‘Fargo’ Season 5 reads:

“The latest installment of FARGO is set in Minnesota and North Dakota, 2019. After an unexpected series of events lands “Dorothy ‘Dot’ Lyon” (Juno Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind. “

Meanwhile, Hamm is portraying the character of North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman who “has been searching for Dot for a long time.” His role is further described as “a rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman” who “believes that he is the law and therefore is above the law.”

As per Decider, ‘Fargo’ Season 5 is set to premiere on FX on November 21 at 10/9c. It is also available for next-day streaming on Hulu.

