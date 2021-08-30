Jonas Posts Thirst Trap After Thirst Trap – And We’re Here For Them

If you aren’t following Joe Jonas on Instagram you might want to check out his feed right now! In the past week Jonas has dropped a naked selfie in celebration of his birthday, and a few days ago we got treated to a shirtless jump rope workout.

Seems the younger Jonas is working on getting leaner and more muscular, and whatever he is doing looks like it’s working.

I be up in the gym, just workin on my fitness. Feeling Fergalicious

Jonas also posted to his feed after the workout feeling nostalgic captioning, “Rememberthistour”

Think this writer needs to hit the gym more and will definitely be incorporating a jump rope into today’s workout.

Sources – Men’s Health