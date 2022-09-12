Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer Kissing on the Beach

Actors Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are turning up the heat on the set of their upcoming Showtime miniseries, Fellow Travelers.

The two were caught in some behind the scenes shots while filming in Canada over the weekend. Bailey, 34, and Bomer, 44, made the internet go wild over their throbbing bodies while they embraced and shared some hot kissing and ass-grabbing–for the camera, of course!

The duo will play on-screen lovers in the romance-thriller based off the best-selling novel by Thomas Mallon.

The story follows the romance between Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Timothy Laughlin (Bailey) through the ’50s Lavender Scare era through the AIDS crisis of the ’80s.

The images of Bailey and Bomer give fans something to look forward to as the miniseries is sure to include more than just drama.

This is an emergency pic.twitter.com/g3K6dJLnXV — Erik Anderson @ TIFF (@awards_watch) September 9, 2022

jonathan bailey and matt bomer pic.twitter.com/rPw7A44Eye — ilyboy (@iIyboy) September 9, 2022

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer at the beach for Fellow Travelers 🏳️‍🌈 so much chemistry in these photos already!! Matt Bomer’s very own Anthony Bridgerton My gay heart is happy 😍#JonathanBailey #MattBomer #FellowTravelers #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/3lRkBaUoQh — Indera Perkasa (@Inderaperkasa11) September 12, 2022

Source: Twitter