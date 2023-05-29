Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer on Starring in Gay Romance Series

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are starring together in an upcoming miniseries titled ‘Fellow Travelers,’ and they recently dropped a sneak peek at their V sexy gay romance.

The show is based on the 2007 fictional novel of the same title, written by American writer Thomas Mallon, and it is reportedly centered “on the decades-long romance between two men who first meet during the height of McCarthyism in the 1950s.”

The plot of ‘Fellow Travelers’ reads:

“After a chance encounter in Washington D.C. in the 1950s, Hawkins Fuller (Bomer) and Timothy Laughlin (Bailey) start a volatile romance that spans ‘the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fueled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.'”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the show’s lead actors opened up about starring in the highly anticipated gay romance series. When asked what he wanted to work on next after his breakout role in ‘Bridgerton,’ Bailey revealed:

“My answer was always, ‘Well, I’d love to do a sweeping gay love story,’ but my experience actually was that I’d never really seen them. Or if I had, I hadn’t seen actors like me and Matt play those roles.”

The ‘Fellow Travelers’ co-stars are both openly gay, and the ‘Bridgerton’ actor joined the cast after Bomer had already confirmed starring and being an executive producer for the miniseries. Moreover, the two actors also shared about their characters’ intimate relationship.

“The nuance of a complicated, volatile queer relationship is the power balance—and that is what is amazing about Tim and Hawk. Every single sex scene is a meticulous examination of power,” Bailey noted.

Meanwhile, Bomer expressed:

“There’s a level of trust and intimacy that’s even more valuable when society is against you. You keep your secrets together.”

Speaking of their characters’ sexy romance, here are the V steamy first look photos of ‘Fellow Travelers’:

Bailey and Bomer’s gay romance series is set to be released this Fall on Paramount+ with Showtime.

