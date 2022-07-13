Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer’s Top Hot Photos

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer will be starring together in the series ‘Fellow Travelers,’ and the two of them will play each other’s love interest. Bailey will be playing the role of Bomer’s secret lover, which makes their fans excited for the eight-episode period drama.

And to add more fuel to the anticipation surrounding ‘Fellow Travelers,’ here are some super hot photos of Bailey and Bomer to keep you going!

matt bomer and jonathan bailey, i am looking respectfully 😪 pic.twitter.com/2NaxdkKHIt — ᴊᴇʟᴀ (@jelevision) July 11, 2022

