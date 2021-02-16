Jonathan Bailey Found His ‘Bridgerton’ Co-Lead

Jonathan Bailey now has a romantic interest and co-lead for the next season of “Bridgerton.”

“Bridgerton” is a hit Netflix show under the leadership of showrunner Chris Van Dusen and producer Shonda Rhimes. Netflix has celebrated the show as its most-watched original series to date. And now, fans are eagerly awaiting season two.

Based on the second book in the original “Bridgerton” novel series, “The Viscount Who Loved Me,” season two will follow Anthony Bridgerton (played by openly gay actor Jonathan Bailey). Anthony is the oldest of the titular family and he’s begrudgingly searching for a marriageable lover at the request of his mother. And now, Netflix has announced who will play that lover.

According to Deadline, Simone Ashley has been cast as Kate Sharma. Kate is a smart, independent woman who is new to the goings-on with London’s financial and social elite. Despite that, she’s no fool and she won’t be easily swayed by Anthony.

Being cast in this role is a big deal for Ashley. So far, Ashley’s biggest credit was playing mean girl Olivia in Netflix’s “Sex Education.” Before that, she’s performed in small roles for “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” “A Working Mom’s Nightmare,” and more. But again, “Bridgerton” is a colossal hit for Netflix. Season one’s leads Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor experienced a major bump in their careers and followings. In fact, Page is set to host “Saturday Night live” this weekend.

With that in mind, it looks like both Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are set for a rise of their own. We look forward to seeing it.

Source: Deadline, Variety,