Jonathan Bailey in Itty Bitty Shorts Has Us Weak in The Knees!

To cut things short—or at least shorter—Jonathan Bailey looks absolutely ravishing in his itsy bitsy, teenie weenie denim short shorts on the set of Fellow Travelers!

The British actor, who stars as Tim Laughlin on Fellow Travelers, recently shared an Instagram post of the cast’s press tour. In the video, we see Bailey doing test looks for the show.

Let’s take a look at some of his outfits from the 70s:

It looks like Bailey has been putting in some serious work at the gym! In the video, he’s having a blast getting character-ready, singing and dancing in his makeup chair, with his rock-hard abs and chiseled chest on full display. Now that’s how you prepare for a role!

Here’s hoping Jonathan and the rest of the cast are having a blast on their press tour! With the three Emmy nominations on the horizon, fingers crossed they’ll keep the behind-the-scenes fun rolling while they’re on the road.

In the meantime, you can catch more of Jonathan Bailey as Tim Laughlin on Fellow Travelers on Paramount+ with Showtime.

Related: Jonathan Bailey Chooses a Prosthetic Penis