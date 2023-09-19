Jonathan Bailey Is Matt Bomer’s Boy In ‘Fellow Traveler’

Showtime network shared a new sneak peek of the historical drama and political thriller Tuesday featuring Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey. Watch the new teaser trailer below – Jonathan Bailey is Matt Bomer’s ‘boy”.

The pairing of the actors have really made the fans very excited. When the first images of the two together was released, Twitter had a lot to say.

Advertisement

In the photos that quickly went viral on Twitter, both out actors are shirtless and only sporting swimming shorts. One photo shows Bomer helping Bailey to remove what remains of his upper clothing. In another pic, the two of them share a passionate embrace while Bomer’s hand is placed on Bailey’s bottom.

Meanwhile, the third photo shows the two actors fully immersed in a steamy make out sesh at the beach. Bomer can be seen holding Bailey’s face while the latter has his hands placed on his on-screen partner’s waist.

Moreover, ‘Fellow Travelers’ is an “epic love story set in 1950s McCarthy-era Washington, D.C.” Bailey’s character Tim Laughlin enters a “volatile romance” with Hawkins Fuller, who is portrayed by Bomer.

Advertisement

The two of them will then “continue to cross paths over the following 40 years, with monumental time points, including the 1960s Vietnam War, 1970s disco era and the 1980s AIDS crisis.” ‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to be available for streaming on Showtime / Paramount+ on October 27.

In the meantime, here are the behind-the-scenes photos of Bomer and Bailey’s steamy make out session at the beach:

Advertisement

Advertisement

You can also watch the official teaser here:

Sources: dailymail.co.uk, comingsoon.net