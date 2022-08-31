Jonathan Bailey Is One of Bookies’ Faves for the Next James Bond

‘Bridgerton’ star Jonathan Bailey is one of the notable actors included in bookies favorites to play the role of the iconic James Bond, and he is currently in eighth place.

‘Superman’ Henry Cavill lands first place on the list, and Bailey’s ‘Bridgerton’ season 1 co-star Rege-Jean Page is ranked second. Prior to the “search” for the next 007, Daniel Craig concluded his run as the British spy in the 2021 film ‘No Time to Die.’

Moreover, the spokesperson of BoyleSports, Sarah Kinsella, talked about Bailey’s chances of playing James Bond.

“Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been backed into 20/1 from 40/1 to be the one who replaces Daniel Craig and be cast as the next James Bond. He has only been in the betting a few days, but we are already seeing plenty of support so it would be no surprise if his odds shorten further,” Kinsella stated.

In an interview with Attitude, ‘No Time to Die’ actor Ben Whishaw expressed that it would be “quite an extraordinary thing” if an an out gay actor were to play James Bond, which is a first, as well as a sign of “real progress” for the film industry. Specifically, he referred to Bailey as “ideal casting.”

Here’s to hoping we would see the actor in his portrayal of the secret agent. In the meantime, Bailey is starring alongside Matt Bomer, and the two of them will be playing each other’s love interest in a new romance and political thriller entitled ‘Fellow Travelers.’

Source: attitude.co.uk