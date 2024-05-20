Jonathan Bailey Leaves ‘Bridgerton’ Viewers Thirsty with This Scene

‘Bridgerton’ fans are left thirsting for more after a certain scene featuring Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma, who are portrayed by Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley, respectively.

Season 3 of ‘Bridgerton’ may be focused on Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) romance, but scene-stealers Bailey and Ashley got the people’s attention with their V steamy bed scene. Let’s just say that it left some scratch marks on Bailey…

“the scratch marks on his back leading to his arms?? THEY ARE RIDICULOUS?? #BRIDGERTON,” @cupidhawk pointed out.

the scratch marks on his back leading to his arms?? THEY ARE RIDICULOUS?? #BRIDGERTON pic.twitter.com/5yiUPpc1sX — miah (@cupidhawk) May 16, 2024

“you can’t teach actors how to have this kind of chemistry like you either have it or you don’t. this is crazy,” @bellalugosii expressed.

you can’t teach actors how to have this kind of chemistry like you either have it or you don’t. this is crazy. pic.twitter.com/NzP4lH8iLz — veda ❀ (@bellalugosii) May 16, 2024

“IS THERE ANYTHING MORE BEAUTIFUL THAN KATE AND ANTHONY BLISSFULLY IN LOVE,” @iris_bee_ wrote.

But wait, there’s more. Bailey is in between Ashley’s legs at one point in the bed scene, and people are going crazy over it. TOTALLY understandable. 😉

SHE ALMOST BROKE HIS NECK FLIPPING OUT OF BED LIKE THAT ! pic.twitter.com/ZARtgmBgL6 — yeehaw mads 🤸🏼‍♀️🤠✨🪩 (@SimplyKanthony) May 16, 2024

Aside from this particular steamy scene, Bailey has some viewers hooked and loyal to him alone…

“I know bridgerton is planning to have a multitude of leading men but im so sorry, I’m forever TEAM VISCOUNT!! VISCOUNT GIRL PERIOD!! As long as Jonathan Bailey is there, I’m not looking at anyone else. He is Bridgerton,” @GurlzSpam tweeted.

I know bridgerton is planning to have a multitude of leading men but im so sorry, I’m forever TEAM VISCOUNT!! VISCOUNT GIRL PERIOD!! As long as Jonathan Bailey is there, I’m not looking at anyone else. He is Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/swulPkTaEG — NABI 💌 (@GurlzSpam) May 12, 2024

And you know what, we cannot blame them because Bailey is an amazing actor. Not to mention, he looks like this on a normal basis:

