Jonathan Bailey Officially Joins ‘Heartstopper’

Netflix has delighted fans with the confirmation that Jonathan Bailey, known for his role in “Bridgerton,” will be making a special appearance in the highly anticipated third season of “Heartstopper.” Bailey will portray Jack Maddox, the Instagram-famous crush of Charlie, adding an exciting twist to the series.

A Sneak Peek at Bailey’s Character

Fans have been buzzing with rumors about Bailey’s involvement in “Heartstopper,” and Netflix recently released a short clip offering the first look at the actor in character. Complete with the trademark Heartstopper cartoon leaves, Bailey’s portrayal of Jack Maddox promises to be a memorable addition to the show.

Stellar New Additions to the Cast

In addition to Bailey’s cameo, Marvel star Hayley Atwell and “Back to Black” actor Eddie Marsan have also been confirmed for roles in the upcoming season. Creator and writer Alice Oseman expressed her excitement about welcoming the new cast members to the “Heartstopper” family.

Hayley Atwell will join as Nick’s Aunt Diane, taking Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and offering some tough relationship advice.

Eddie Marsan will portray Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist, a beloved character from the graphic novels.

Oseman shared her joy at seeing the new cast members alongside the existing ensemble and expressed her eagerness for fans to meet these new characters.

Season 3 Details and Release Date

Filming for “Heartstopper” season three wrapped up last December, and fans can mark their calendars for the arrival of eight new episodes on Netflix this October. With the star-studded new casting announcement, anticipation for the upcoming season is higher than ever.

Olivia Colman’s Absence in Season 3

While the new season brings exciting additions to the cast, it will also see the absence of Olivia Colman, who plays Nick’s mum Sarah. In a recent interview, Colman revealed that she couldn’t fit season three into her schedule but didn’t rule out a return for a potential fourth season.

“I feel awful about that,” Colman said, expressing her love for being a part of “Heartstopper.” “I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

With Jonathan Bailey’s cameo and the addition of Hayley Atwell and Eddie Marsan, “Heartstopper” season three promises to be an exciting chapter in the beloved series. Fans can look forward to new adventures, heartfelt moments, and captivating performances when the new season premieres this October on Netflix.