Jonathan Bailey on How He Joined the Cast of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

As most of us probably already know by now, Jonathan Bailey has joined the cast of ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3, and he recently revealed how he got into the beloved LGBTQ+ show.

“Like so many people, I watched the first [season] and thought it was one of the biggest, most beautiful gifts to so many people, and I wish I had that growing up,” the 36-year-old English actor told Variety at the Met Gala on Monday night.

He continued, revealing:

“I had a mutual friend who knows [executive producer Patrick Walters] and I just said, ‘If there’s anything I could do to help and be a part of that story.’”

Bailey is set to make a cameo appearance as Jack Maddox in the series, and his character is described as “an Instagram-famous classicist and celebrity crush of Charlie” (Joe Locke). Moreover, the ‘Bridgerton’ star has nothing but good words to say about ‘Heartstopper’ and the positive impact that it has been resonating to its viewers.

“It’s not just for our community. It’s for every person who is a member of a family who has a member of the LGBT+ community. It helps all of us,” he further expressed.

‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on October 2024.

Sources: variety.com, netflix.com