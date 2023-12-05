Jonathan Bailey on Including More LGBTQ+ Storylines in ‘Bridgerton’

It has been a jam-packed year for Jonathan Bailey, as he is starring alongside fellow out actor Matt Bomer in the LGBTQ+ series ‘Fellow Travelers’, and also working on the upcoming ‘Wicked’ film adaptation, which is set for a 2024 premiere.

Not to mention, he is set to return for the much-awaited third season of Netflix’s hit series, ‘Bridgerton’. Talking about working on Season 3, Bailey told Bustle:

“The thing that’s special is the overwhelming love that you feel. Every year, it’s a different lead character. So, tonally, it shifts. Even in the way that they market each series, you see the tonal colors, the passion, the different ways in which people can fall in love.”

“The personal experience of suddenly being exposed on Netflix, it’s life-changing. [Being on the show] makes you feel the need to be stabilized in this industry, but it’s also the thing that gives you [stability]. So it’s a really lovely thing to be able to go away and to come back. We’re a tribe,” he further shared.

Moreover, the 35-year-old English actor, who openly identifies as gay, addressed the possibility of including more LGBTQ+ storylines in ‘Bridgerton’.

“I’m always hopeful for inclusion in that way. There’s so much that Bridgerton has achieved in storytelling, and there’s absolutely no doubt in my mind that with the brilliance of Shondaland, everyone’s gonna see themselves in the story at some point, I’m sure,” Bailey expressed.

‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 is set to be released in 2024. In the meantime, Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on Netflix.

