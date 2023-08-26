Jonathan Bailey on Sex Scenes with Matt Bomer in ‘Fellow Travelers’

Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer are in for a passionate love affair in the upcoming mini series ‘Fellow Travelers’, and the ‘Bridgerton’ star recently opened up about their sex scenes in the show.

Bailey noted that “generosity and communication” are key to their characters when it comes to doing the sex scenes.

“It’s a love story. So that bleeds into these scenes,” the 35-year-old English actor told Out.

He is playing the role of Tim Laughlin who is described as “a young man brimming with idealism and religious faith.” Meanwhile, Bomer is portraying the character of Hawkins Fuller — a charismatic man “who maintains a financially rewarding, behind-the scenes career in politics.”

The two of them spark a romance over the course of four decades, and sex plays an important part in their story. Bailey described Tim and Hawkins’ sex scenes as “so intrinsic,” and then further expressed:

“I think it’s so nuanced and personal, isn’t it? The way that people have sex is so presumed.”

“It definitely was the first time that I’ve seen a light being shown on the roles within a gay relationship and power and status with being submissive and dominant,” he added.

Moreover, ‘Fellow Travelers’ is based on American novelist Thomas Mallon’s 2007 novel of the same title. The show’s official synopsis reads:

“Over the course of four decades, follow five main characters as they cross paths through the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the drug-fuelled disco hedonism of the 1970s and the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, while facing obstacles in the world and in themselves.”

According to Deadline, ‘Fellow Travelers’ is set to premiere on Paramount+ with Showtime plan on October 27. It will then be airing on Showtime on October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In the meantime, you can watch the steamy official teaser here:

Sources: attitude.co.uk, deadline.com