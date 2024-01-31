Jonathan Bailey Opens Up About His “Dirty” Habit to ‘Crashing’ Co-Star

Jonathan Bailey recently had an interview with his ‘Crashing’ co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and he revealed one particular thing, which he himself described as dirty and filthy…

But before that, let’s talk about the 2016 sitcom ‘Crashing’, which is a British comedy series starring Adrian Scarborough, Bailey and Waller-Bridge, who also wrote and created the show. As per Netflix, the synopsis of ‘Crashing’ reads:

“In exchange for low rent, a hodgepodge group of 20-something tenants set up residence as property guards in a disused hospital, where hilarity ensues.”

More recently, Bailey and Waller-Bridge reunited for Interview Magazine, where the latter asked the ‘Bridgerton’ hottie about a certain passion of his, stating:

“Do you still feel passionate about Shakespeare now?”

“I do, actually. It’s my dirty, filthy habit,” Bailey answered, sharing an interesting revelation.

Meanwhile, Waller-Bridge agreed with her former co-star’s passion for the world-renowned English playwright and poet, expressing:

“Your dirty little habit. I know what you mean, though, how if you come to it quite raw, and it’s not something that you’ve had shoved down your throat at school, there is nothing more epic and spectacular.”

“And being around people who are just so committed to their vocation, whether they’re writing or creating. The smell backstage at the RSC at the Barbican was like cigarettes, stage makeup, Joe Fiennes, and hope,” The ‘Fellow Travelers’ actor added.

Moreover, you can watch Bailey and Waller-Bridge in ‘Crashing’, which is available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: interviewmagazine.com, en.wikipedia.org, startefacts.com