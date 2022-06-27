Jonathan Bailey Reflects on His Portrayal of Anthony Bridgerton

Bridgerton is one of Netflix’s most popular original series, and it has consistently placed itself on the global Top 10 list since the second season premiered. In Season 2, Jonathan Bailey’s character, Anthony Bridgerton, finds love with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), which was quite unexpected because of his character’s inability to deal with emotions.

In a recent interview with TheWrap.com, the English actor shared how he felt about Anthony’s character development saying,

“I was in fear of creating something with another actress or actor that was palpably believable, because romance and sexuality and sensuality is really the most honest and extreme thing we can experience.”

Despite his apprehensions, the cast of Bridgerton Season 2 has nothing but good words to say about Jonathan and his portrayal in the series.

The 34-year-old actor also said that he learned a lot while playing the role of Anthony.

“You do learn a lot about yourself through playing countless different characters. And through sweet, sweet Tony I’ve learned a lot about grief. There’s an alchemy that happens, if you’re the right person…”

Despite not being the male romantic lead in Season 3, Jonathan will gain new experiences as he continues to portray Anthony Bridgerton, and he is also looking forward to Luke Newton’s turn as a romantic lead.

Source: thewrap.com