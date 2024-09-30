Jonathan Bailey Shows Off His Sexy Thighs in Latest Silly Thirst Trap

Jonathan Bailey recently posted a recap of his experience at the 2024 Emmy Awards, and it just so happens to include a silly thirst trap that shows off his sexy thighs…

The first photo is of the 36-year-old English actor looking dapper in a Giorgio Armani suit on the red carpet of the prestigious event. The next couple of pics that he shared are of him with the Fellow Travelers team, including his on-screen lover Matt Bomer.

But wait, there’s one more! The last photo shows the actor preparing for the awards show with stylist Emma Jade Morrison. Let’s not forget the fact that he’s pantsless in the pic, showing off his sexy thighs, which have garters around them.

You can check out Bailey’s latest Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, the comments section has a lot to say about the last photo, and many also expressed their love for the ‘Fellow Travelers’ series, as well as Bailey’s role as Tim Laughlin.

“Welllllll OK, you never fail to make me [laughing emoji] & also…thanks for showing off those infamous thighs!!!,” one Instagram user commented.

“That last slide is supposed to be ME!,” another user wrote.

“I would do anything, ABSOLUTELY ANYTHING to be that girl,” a user expressed, referring to stylist Morrison.

“We already miss the Fellow Travelers family! You all looked amazing! And thank you for giving us such an incredible series! And thanks for that last photo too!,” a user also commented.

Source: justjared.com