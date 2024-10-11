Jonathan Bailey Shows Off Theater Skills in the Latest Wicked Trailer

Wicked just dropped an extended trailer, and fans can finally hear Jonathan Bailey showing off his golden voice in the new footage!

The 36-year-old’s acting career started early on at the age of seven with a performance as Child Scrooge and Tiny Tim at the Royal British Theater back in 1995. Bailey has since gone on to land role after role in the theater, showing off not only his acting skills but also his golden voice. His theater works include Les Misérables, American Psycho, The Last Five Years, King Lear, and most recently, Cock. Check out this scene from the Last Fiver Years!

In the latest Wicked trailer, Jonathan Bailey can be seen dancing on tables and showing off those smooth moves next to Ariana Grande. Not only does he slay the choreography, but you can also catch Bailey hitting those high notes in ‘Dancing Through Life,’ blending perfectly with the powerhouse vocals of Cynthia Erivo and Grande. And don’t worry, there’s plenty more of his solo magic to come when the movie drops!

We’re nearing the premiere of the highly-anticipated film-adaptation of Wicked where Bailey will be playing Fiyero Tigelaar, Oz’s most eligible bachelor. Bailey is set to play a character who is charming, confident, introspective, and thoughtful, but his journey from looking shallow to being authentic will go through the motion of musical storytelling.

Considering Bailey’s impressive body of work, it’s safe to say he’ll more than be able to hold his own when he sings alongside the powerhouse talents of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, who will be portraying Elphaba and Galinda, respectively.

The movie comes out on November 22 in theaters worldwide with tickets on sale now!