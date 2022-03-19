Jonathan Bailey Talks About Special Props & Making Co-Star Comfortable

It’s almost time for Bridgerton‘s second season and there will be plenty of scandal and raunchy scenes—just the way fans like it.

For the Shondaland-fueled series’ latest season, a new leading man will take front and center: Lord Anthony Bridgerton played by Jonathan Bailey. While the Viscount was present in the background in the past season, his love life will be the focus this time, and by the looks of it, finding the eldest Bridgerton a wife is going to be a bumpy ride.

That being said, there will be lots of sex scenes on the way, and Jonathan Bailey has been doing the rounds to answer the sex-related questions that have been living in our minds rent-free since season one.

Simone Ashley of the Sex Education fame will play Kate Sharma, Anthony Bridgerton’ s love interest. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Bailey said he made sure that co-star Simone Ashley always felt comfortable while they shoot intimate scenes.

Bailey shares: “For a man, it is less exposing. I wanted to make sure Simone felt safe as a newcomer on set.”

He also added that the actors always knew what to expect before filming. They were given consent forms that detail “which bit of skin we are going to show in each scene and where we will be touched and how.”

He says the entire ritual turns sex scenes into a choregraphed dance.

Bailey also talked about a secret prop the actors used to keep the scenes realistic while minding the gap between each other during sex scenes.

In an interview with Radio Times, he said: “It’s amazing how that whole industry has just come on, even in a year. There are new tricks to the trade [like] little cushions, and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball.”

Do tell!

The 33-year old actor explained:

“If there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them. And there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically.

“It’s pretty silly, really, and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

So, a netball is all it takes to make magic happen, huh? We can’t wait to see the results!

Bridgerton season two premieres on March 25.

Watch the trailer here.