Jonathan Bailey’s Disney Stint Resurfaces Online

If you’re a fan of Jonathan Bailey, then you’re in for a treat, as one of his past portrayals when he was younger resurfaced online, and it is adorable. <3

Turns out, the 36-year-old English actor appeared in Disney Channel’s ‘Groove High’, which is a one-season U.K. sitcom back in 2012. In the said show, he is starring alongside Samantha Barks, and the two of them are portraying the roles of teen rock stars Tom and Zoe, who balance touring with their high school lives.

In June of this year, The DisInsider posted a clip of ‘Groove High’ featuring Bailey and Barks on X (formerly Twitter), and it’s safe to say that the ‘Bridgerton’ actor’s fans were delighted.

“omg never knew this existed, i would have had a huge crush on him back then (still have obvs),” an X user commented.

“How did I not know it was Jonathan Bailey all this time!!,” another user wrote.

“he’s been pretty his whole life,” a user expressed.

“Bailey was 24 or 25 at the time, Barks was doing Les Miserables with Hugh Jackman et al,” a user also commented.

You can watch the video here:

Jonathan Bailey and Samantha Barks in ‘Groove High,’ which premiered on Disney Channel UK in 2012. pic.twitter.com/5ta9RG27q2 — The DisInsider (@TheDisInsider) June 13, 2024

In 2015, the two stars reunited in the U.K. stage production of The Last Five Years.

“I’ve known Sam for a few years. [Groove High] was our first collab … and essentially we got cast when I was about 21 and [Samantha] was about 19. We got around to filming the live-action — because it was half live-action and half cartoon — when I was about 25 playing [a] 14-year-old, but it was an extraordinary experience. It was a high-octane, colorful series!,” Bailey stated during an appearance on Graham Norton’s BBC Radio 2 show in 2016.

