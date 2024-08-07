Jonathan Bailey’s Steamy Video for LGBTQ+ Charity

Jonathan Bailey has just released a steamy new video for his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund. Partnering with the fashion brand Loewe, Bailey’s charity has introduced a series of t-shirts emblazoned with the cheeky slogan “drink your milk.” This phrase is a playful nod to a steamy scene from the queer miniseries Fellow Travelers, where Matt Bomer’s character, Hawk, seductively tells Bailey’s character, Tim, to drink his milk as part of their foreplay.

In the promotional video, which you can watch above, Bailey recreates this iconic scene, downing a glass of milk and wiping the last drop off his face in a manner that’s sure to make you blush. Bailey’s effortless charm and seductive performance are on full display, proving he knows exactly what he’s doing.

But it’s not just about the allure; it’s for a great cause too. The t-shirt is available for purchase on the Loewe website for £175. A portion of each sale goes directly to The Shameless Fund, supporting vital LGBTQ+ initiatives.

So, if you’re looking to add a stylish and meaningful piece to your wardrobe, head over to Loewe’s site and grab your “drink your milk” t-shirt. Not only will you be making a fashion statement, but you’ll also be contributing to a worthy cause championed by one of our favorite stars.

Source: DigitalSpy