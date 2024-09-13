Jonathan Bennett is a hoot and a hottie this Halloween season

Halloween is coming! Well it’s September, but TV networks are already gearing up with spook-tacular shows for the incoming season. Out and proud gay host Jonathan Bennett, who we all lovingly know as ‘Aaron” from Mean Girls, is back for season 14 of the Food Network’s Halloween Wars after being the show’s host for seasons 6-10 and 13.

Photo Credit @jonathandbennett (Instagram)

Jonathan looks the least bit scary in his latest Instagram post promoting his return as host of the long-time running baking competition. The actor and host has his fangs out, eyes wide open, and claws ready to grab…not you, but you can always hope right?. His bottoms are riding dangerously low with his very tight abs, bare chest, and muscular arms on full show. Twilight’s Jacob Black would be proud.

Fans are hitting up his comments section to show how excited they are. One user commented:

“Can you please host the show like this?! 😍🔥👏”

While another thirsty fan wrote:

“1985 called and wants to do a remake of Once Bitten called, Bite Me Again Daddy.”

The fans want more! Another user commented:

“So you’ll be hosting shirtless this year then? 😁😂🔥🔥”

Halloween looks like it’s going to be ABS-olutely spectacular this year:

“I think I’m going as “Jonathan’s abs” for Halloween this year! 🔥”

The show is equal parts kooky and spooky with talented contestants creating Halloween-themed sculptures and edible elements for the judges.

Back in 2023, fans of the show were hoping for Bennett to come back as host after being gone for two seasons.

You don’t have to wait too long because Halloween Wars will be back on September 22 at 9|8c on the Food Network.