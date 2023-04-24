Jonathan Bennett Reveals Husband’s Thirst Traps That Started It All

Jonathan Bennett sure knows how to drop a birthday greeting for his husband Jaymes Vaughan, as he went the sexy route of commemorating his very special day.

The 41-year-old actor revealed the first three thirst traps that his hubby had sent to him back in the day, and he admitted that the pics were V effective. On the caption, he wrote:

Advertisement

“Happy Birthday to my husband!When we first met, these were the first 3 thirst trap photos you sent me. They worked. The first one made me melt, the second one made me see my future wedding, and the third made me want to, um…cuddle?”

“You’re the best thing that ever happened to me and you’re heart is even bigger than your birthday cakes, and those are pretty darn big. I love you forever, thank you for being you and I’m so excited I get to do life with you,” Bennett further expressed.

Meanwhile, Vaughan, who turned 40 on April 15, reacted with a playful comment, writing:

Advertisement

“Worked, didn’t it?”

In a 2021 interview with The Knot, the ‘Mean Girls’ actor shared that he met his now husband back in 2016, and admitted that he was smitten the moment he saw him at The Grove outdoor mall in Los Angeles while filming a Celebrity Page segment to promote Food Network’s ‘Halloween Wars.’

Advertisement

The two of them eventually got married in March 2022 in Mexico, and they are still very much in love and happily married. On that note, let’s take a look at Vaughan’s thirst traps that worked magic on Bennett… 😉

Source: gayety.co