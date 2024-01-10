Jonathan Bennett to Star in His First-Ever Broadway Show ‘Spamalot’

Jonathan Bennett is welcoming 2024 with good news, as he is set to make his Broadway debut after joining the cast of Spamalot.

According to New York Theatre Guide, the 42-year-old American actor is replacing Michael Urie in portraying the role of Sir Robin. Spamalot is reportedly loosely based on the 1975 film ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’, and it is also the first Broadway revival of the Monty Python musical.

A synopsis of the show reads:

“The Spamalot musical retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, who lead a manic expedition complete with showgirls, cows, killer rabbits, and perhaps most exotic, French people. This outrageous, uproarious, and gloriously goofy story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake is a surefire audience pleaser as the king and his knights search for the Holy Grail and remind us that, no matter a journey’s difficulties, to ‘always look on the bright side of life.'”

Aside from Bennett, Spamalot, which is set to be showing for three months, is also starring Alex Brightman as Sir Lancelot, Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy, James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as The Lady of the Lake, Ethan Slater as The Historian/Prince Herbert, Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere, and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

Moreover, the ‘Mean Girls’ star shared the good news via an Instagram post, writing:

“Dreams do come true! @spamalotbway”

You can get your Spamalot tickets here!

Sources: newyorktheatreguide.com, gayety.co