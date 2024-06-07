Jonathan Groff Gets Candid About Being Single at an NYC Pride Event

Jonathan Groff attended the Out/Advocate Pride Cover Party 2024: Pride of Broadway event in New York City on Monday, where he got candid about being single…

The 39-year-old actor and singer was joined by fellow Broadway stars Tituss Burgess and Wayne Brady, as well as weatherman Sam Champion. While on stage, Groff joked about being single, which received loud laughs and cheers from the crowd.

“I have to say, I’m single. I’m feeling full of pride… and PrEP,” he stated.

According to CDC,

“Pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) is medicine taken to prevent getting HIV. PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV when taken as prescribed.”

You can watch Groff’s viral video here:

Jonathan Groff: I’m single

I’m feeling full of pride

And PrEP pic.twitter.com/hHxjDctyDs — kwprime (@kwprime) June 4, 2024

Moreover, the Broadway star previously opened up about being single in an interview with Out, sharing:

“I’ve been single now for a couple of years. I’m feeling … ready and open for anything.”

“If that’s continuing with that, if that’s a relationship, I’m cool with that,” he further expressed.

As for his past relationships, Groff has kept his dating life private. He was romantically linked to actor Gavin Creel in 2009. Thereafter, he dated actor Zachary Quinto from 2010 to 2013, and he was also in a relationship with New Zealand choreographer Corey Baker from 2018 to 2020.

