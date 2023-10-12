Jonathan Karrant Talks New Album, Upcoming Performances, & More

Renowned jazz vocalist Jonathan Karrant, who has earned several accolades including “Best Singer” for the Bravo California Awards, is set to enchant audiences in New York City on October 15 with a one-night-only concert at Chelsea Table + Stage.

Known for bringing his music and lyrics to life, Karrant is celebrating the release of his new album Eclectic, which features a collection of popular songs that span several decades of American music history. The project includes favorites from the Great American Songbook, Broadway musicals, and Hollywood films, as well as new standards by Smokey Robinson, James Taylor, and Macy Gray.

The album also features artists such as renowned saxophonist Houston Person, Jazz at Lincoln Center trumpeter Kenny Rampton and acclaimed pianist Joe Alterman.

Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Karrant ahead of his Chelsea Table + Stage engagement to talk more about Eclectic and the inspiration behind it, as well as the passion behind his artistry, what drew him to the jazz genre, and other upcoming tour dates.

Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Karrant: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Website

Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets for Karrant’s upcoming Chelsea Table + Stage performance.