Jonathan Knight Is Officially Married to Fiancé Harley Rodriguez

New Kids on the Block singer Jonathan Knight has officially tied the knot to then-fiancé Harley Rodriguez.

The lovely couple met in 2008, and they eventually got engaged in 2016. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 53-year-old singer was asked about the ring on his finger, and he revealed, “we did” get married.

“But everybody just assumed we’re married, so, I never say yes or no ’cause I don’t wanna lie,” Knight explained as he quietly got married to Rodriguez.

And although they are legally married, the couple have not yet celebrated their union. Knight and Rodriguez initially planned to have their wedding in 2021, but it was put on hold due to the pandemic. On the topic of celebrating their marriage, the singer said, “It’s coming.”

“We were going to get married on the farm this year under a tent and then have the ceremony in our barn. We had everything lined up: the caterers, the entertainment. We were going to get married under candlelight. And then that all just stopped,” the singer shared in an interview with PEOPLE.

He also revealed that after waiting for so long to get married, him and his then-fiancé even considered eloping.

“We’re on the fence if we just go elope. Or, we just wait it out a couple more years and have a really good celebration with our families,” Knight stated.

Jonathan is currently hosting ‘Farmhouse Fixer’ on HGTV.

Source: People.com