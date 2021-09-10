Jonathan Rhys Meyers Went Full Frontal… AGAIN!

Jonathan Rhys Meyers bares all!

Meyers recently appeared in a Brazilian action thriller film called Yakuza Princess. Set in the Japanese community within Sao Paulo, Brazil, the largest Japanese diaspora in the world, the film follows an heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. This heiress, named Akemi (played by musician MASUMI), starts a friendship with an amnesiac stranger (Meyers) who believes an ancient sword has brought their fates together. Akemi then goes to war against the syndicate’s other half as they hunt her down and attempt to kill her.

So far, the film has received mixed reviews with some praising the film’s action and use of violence/death, while others have seen it as uncool and a waste of time. But one thing that has given the movie buzz is the fact that Jonathan Rhys Meyers goes full-frontal (and backside). Of course, we can’t show you pictures of the NSFW look. But, we can send you over to our friends at OMG Blog.

This isn’t the first time that Jonathan Rhys Meyers has gone full frontal. The actor did it once before in the 2001 film Tangled. In that romantic thriller, Meyers played one-third of a violent love triangle. And his full-frontal scene there also helped to get buzz around the film. And now, two decades later, Meyers is back at it with some eye-catching nude shots.

But that’s not all! On top of that, Meyers revealed that while he was filming The Tudors, he would always film without underwear. That includes the sex scenes.

“I don’t have any lucky underpants,” he told the Evening Standard in 2014. “I’m never wearing underpants when I do those sex scenes. I’m always half naked.”

Source: OMG Blog, The Evening Standard,