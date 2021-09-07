Jordan Barrett & Fernando Casablancas Got Married

Congratulations to Jordan Barrett and Fernando Casablancas!

Earlier this year, on July 20 specifically, 24-year-old model Jordan Barrett shared on Instagram that he had gotten engaged. While Barrett did not disclose when he and 23-year-old model and artist Fernando Casablancas got engaged, he shared that he was “committing to a new chapter” in his life. And now, the two have revealed, again some time after the fact, that they are married, according to Q News.

Barrett who hails from Australia revealed that the two had a small wedding on August 11. Their ceremony was only attended by 15 people and took place in Ibiza, Spain. Some names on the guest list included playwright Jeremy O. Harris, Kate Moss, and Georgia May Jagger.

“It was very spontaneous, but his wedding planner Serena Cook was able to pull some strings to make sure it was very special since his Aussie family couldn’t attend,” a source told Daily Mail. “’Champagne and cocktail drinks were flowing, it was very relaxed. Kate (Moss) brought out the rings, and really made sure it was special for him.”

As for the night’s fashion, Jordan wore a black, unbuttoned, and sleeveless silk top with matching pants. Meanwhile, Fernando also wore a black sleeveless top, but this time it was mesh and without buttons. To complete the look, Fernando also wore a gold head chain from Messika by Kate Moss.

Jordan Barrett started his career at 14 after being discovered by a model scout. He then signed with the Australian branch of IMG Models and has since worked on campaigns for Versace, Tom Ford, and more. Fernando, meanwhile, is an actor of similar success but is also the younger brother Julian Casablancas from The Strokes.

Speaking of family, Jordan Barrett’s family, unfortunately, could not attend the wedding because of border restrictions. Despite that, the couple was able to celebrate their relationship and future. Barrett has even joked that should he have a kid in the future, that kid could easily find representation under Kate Moss’s company… should she be willing.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Source: Daily Mail, Q News,