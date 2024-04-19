Jordan Joplin: From Gay Porn to Convicted Murder

Former gay porn star Jordan Joplin, age 38, had his day in court on April 9, 2024 – and the honorable Judge Michael Wolverton sided against the defendant. Joplin will now serve 99 years (aka life) in prison for a conviction of first-degree murder and first-degree theft in relation to the murder of Dr. Eric Garcia in 2017.

On March 17, 2017, courts decided that Joplin gave Dr. Garcia a lethal cocktail of morphine, methadone, lorazepam and diazepam. According to a story by Pink News, Joplin also filmed Garcia’s death in a reported video showing the victim “unconscious and struggling to breathe.” It’s being said that Joplin and Garcia had been in a relationship for six years, and the former gay porn star may have been using the surgeon for his money and influence.

I’m not able to find a good filmography for Joplin, but Pink News notes that he worked for companies including Sean Cody, Men.com, Bromo and Randy Blue.

Courts also found that Joplin stole almost $400,000 worth of belongings from his deceased partner including a coin collection, jewelry, alcohol and furniture. He even stole Garcia’s phone and wallet and made about $30,000 in transfers using his bank accounts. Following the theft, Joplin reportedly called authorities to conduct a welfare check on his victim to try and avoid suspicion, which ultimately led to his arrest, trial and conviction.

I often say that true horror isn’t in the movies. True horror is the unspeakable things we do to each other in real life. Unfortunately, Garcia learned this the hard way. Here’s hoping that he finds peace in the afterlife and his loved ones find love and light on earth. May he rest in peace…

Source: Pink News