Jordin Sparks, Johnny Weir, & Terrell Ferguson Talk ‘Roller Jam’

Move aside, everybody! Professional skaters are rolling into the spotlight and showcasing just how intense the sport can be.

Roller Jam, an exciting new reality competition series executive produced by Chip and Joanna Gaines, showcases some of the nation’s top roller-skating crews as they dance through the decades for shot to win a $150,000 grand prize and a $10,000 donation to their local rink. As the first roller-dancing competition on television, Roller Jam blends nostalgia with cutting-edge entertainment, promising viewers a thrilling ride.

Grammy-nominated singer and actress Jordin Sparks, who skyrocketed to fame as the youngest winner of American Idol and became a multi-platinum artist with chart-topping hits like ‘No Air,’ takes center stage as the show’s dynamic host, bringing her electrifying energy and infectious charm. She is joined by Olympic figure skating champion Johnny Weir and Venice Beach roller-skating legend Terrell Ferguson, who serve as judges, adding star power and unparalleled expertise to the competition.

Each week, the teams are tasked with creating a fresh, jaw-dropping routine to perform in front of a live audience for Weir, Ferguson, and a rotating celebrity guest judge. The panel will then evaluate each performance, selecting one standout team to move closer to the coveted title of America’s ultimate roller-dancing crew.

Roller Jam kicked off its six-episode journey October 10 on Max, and new episodes will air on Thursdays.

Sparks, Weir, and Ferguson recently sat down with Instinct to share their excitement and talk more about their involvement with the show, as well as their favorite episodes, standout moments, and sharing this experience with each other.

Check out the full video interview below.

Jordin Sparks, Johnny Weir, & Terrell Ferguson…