Josh Brolin Did WHAT With The Thicc Thanos Pic?

Images: Instagram @joshbrolin & Twitter @Jamessrfrew

Oh, no! Josh Brolin saw us!

Back in 2018 and 2019, Josh Brolin gained a lot of favor from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans when he commanded the role of Thanos. The supervillain had had a rough start in earlier films. Brolin’s confident performance, however, made the character a rememberable enemy for the Avengers. Many even defended the character with the phrase, “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong.” A phrase originally used for similar Marvel baddy Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan).

Thanks to the good favor brought on by Brolin’s performance, it seems that some Marvel fans can’t get Thanos out of their minds. And they were even thinking some sexy thoughts about him.

Earlier this month, the words Gay Thanos trended on Twitter and Instagram. After some MCU fans joked that Thanos was a gay man who assembled a bejeweled gauntlet fashioned with Pride-colored gems, people had a field day.

And, of course, there were some NSFW jokes in the mix.

But guess what? It looks like we’re not the only ones who saw those tweets. Josh Brolin, himself, saw them. And, he recently released his own Instagram post about the trend. On top of that, he decided to share a NSFW picture of Thanos on all fours with a very juicy butt out in the open.

To caption the peachy picture, Brolin wrote, “I don’t remember having this photograph taken. But then again there are a lot of things I don’t remember.”

And when you think about it, it’s no surprise that Josh Brolin posted that Thicc Thanos photo. After all, he’s comfortable sharing something similar on Instagram.

What a beautiful way to close out that moment of Gay geek fandom. Or, is there more to come?…

