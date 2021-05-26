Josh Brolin Did WHAT With The Thicc Thanos Pic?

Oh, no! Josh Brolin saw us!

Back in 2018 and 2019, Josh Brolin gained a lot of favor from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans when he commanded the role of Thanos. The supervillain had had a rough start in earlier films. Brolin’s confident performance, however, made the character a rememberable enemy for the Avengers. Many even defended the character with the phrase, “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong.” A phrase originally used for similar Marvel baddy Erik Killmonger (played by Michael B. Jordan).

Thanks to the good favor brought on by Brolin’s performance, it seems that some Marvel fans can’t get Thanos out of their minds. And they were even thinking some sexy thoughts about him.

Earlier this month, the words Gay Thanos trended on Twitter and Instagram. After some MCU fans joked that Thanos was a gay man who assembled a bejeweled gauntlet fashioned with Pride-colored gems, people had a field day.

Gay Thanos??? Congrats on coming out love 🥺 pic.twitter.com/axyS6ZBvcq — ant (@antmustdie) May 14, 2021

me: wtf is gay thanos

me 1 sec later: pic.twitter.com/p0MLHiEOnl — mp (@mrpn1904) May 14, 2021

Gay Thanos is trending so i’m doing my job with the only gay thanos meme i have pic.twitter.com/cjVfqLwBi7 — Mama Maka (@MakaBun_) May 14, 2021

"all the gays are going to hell" Gay thanos: pic.twitter.com/a1KHMzdWGF — Nikki// getting cancelled over iron brew era (@nikkimcu) May 14, 2021

And, of course, there were some NSFW jokes in the mix.

Gay thanos trending? Explains why he was a lil too experienced in choking someone in this scene 😈🤭 pic.twitter.com/xV2n1uwCJ3 — Nikki// getting cancelled over iron brew era (@nikkimcu) May 14, 2021

Why is gay thanos trending? You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/O6ZJvb3aU4 — James Rafael Frew (@Jamesrfrew) May 14, 2021

But guess what? It looks like we’re not the only ones who saw those tweets. Josh Brolin, himself, saw them. And, he recently released his own Instagram post about the trend. On top of that, he decided to share a NSFW picture of Thanos on all fours with a very juicy butt out in the open.

To caption the peachy picture, Brolin wrote, “I don’t remember having this photograph taken. But then again there are a lot of things I don’t remember.”

And when you think about it, it’s no surprise that Josh Brolin posted that Thicc Thanos photo. After all, he’s comfortable sharing something similar on Instagram.

What a beautiful way to close out that moment of Gay geek fandom. Or, is there more to come?…