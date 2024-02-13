Josh Brolin Pens a Beautiful Poem Dedicated to Timothée Chalamet

Josh Brolin expressed his sentiments about his ‘Dune’ co-star Timothée Chalamet who served as his muse to a beautifully written poem…

In the two-part sci-fi film, Brolin is portraying the character Warmaster Gurney Halleck, who is described as “a headstrong, high-ranking soldier in service to House Atreides.” Meanwhile, Chalamet is playing the role of “the heir to one of the great houses” named Paul Atreides.

Advertisement

Aside from the two films, fans can see and know more about the the sci-fi epic with the new book titled Dune: Exposures. As for what to expect in the book, the official synopsis reads:

“During the shooting of Dune: Part One and Dune: Part Two, Greig Fraser went beyond standard unit photography and documented the filming process using still photography on a variety of cameras. This led the cinematographer on an unexpected creative journey that yielded an electrifying gallery of photographs. Meanwhile, Brolin, who plays Warmaster Gurney Halleck in the two films, shares his on-set experience through his vivid, poignant writing.”

Speaking of Brolin’s “vivid, poignant writing,” the 56-year-old actor particularly wrote a sentimental poem dedicated to Chalamet, and it has been going viral online. The poem, which has earned various reactions, reads:

“Your face is etched by adolescence. Your cheekbones jump toward what are youth-laden eyes that slide down a prominent nose and onto lips of a certain poetry. And the way you hold my gaze makes me fear my own age. Because something in me tells me you are going to offer me something and, for now, I’m not sure it’s going to be something I want anymore.”

Advertisement

Josh Brolin’s poem for Timothée Chalamet on the set of ‘DUNE 2’. pic.twitter.com/XlsWMh1scU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 10, 2024

Advertisement

Meanwhile, here are some of the people’s reactions on Twitter:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moreover, Dune: Exposures is set to be released on February 13. Also, ‘Dune: Part Two’ will be released in theaters on March 1.

Source: BuzzFeed – yahoo.com/entertainment