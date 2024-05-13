Josh Brolin Takes It ALL Off in Recent Instagram Post

Josh Brolin recently dropped a thirst trap, which needs no imagination at all, as he went butt naked while looking at a picturesque view…

Advertisement

Yup, you read that right, but before we get into the actual photo, here are some of the thirst comments ’cause why not?

“Never zoomed in on a shadow before,” Canadian actress Nia Vardalos wrote.

“Giving the Gays, and our Moms, what we’ve wanted since The Goonies,” @kazaramac expressed.

“Like I’m totally straight but hear me out…,” @diesel.trvshbvt commented.

Advertisement

“Normally, I get Daddy pics elsewhere Thanks, Josh,” @jta62 also wrote.

Meanwhile on the caption, Brolin wrote:

“Had a great time at #metgala last night. So…honored. OUTER RANGE: SEASON 2

MAY 16th!!! #cantrememberwhoimwearing”

Now dropping his bare booty pic here:

Advertisement

Moreover, a synopsis of ‘Outer Range’ Season 2 via IndieWire reads:

“‘Outer Range’ centers on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the enigmatic void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season Two, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance. The stakes have never been higher for the Abbotts, who now face threats on multiple fronts.”

Advertisement

‘Outer Range’ Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 16. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Source: indiewire.com