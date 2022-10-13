Josh Cavallo Opens Up About Coming Out and Its Positive Impact

Australian midfielder Josh Cavallo came out as gay twelve months ago, and the coming out video that he posted on Twitter now has a whopping 11.2 million views.

Thereafter, he became the only out football player in a top-flight division anywhere in the world. Cavallo’s coming out created a “domino effect,” as he calls it, in his life, and it also made a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community.

The 22-year-old professional footballer has become a global spokesperson on LGBTQ+ rights, not only in sports, but around the world. In a recent interview with Attitude, having been awarded by the outlet as Man of the Year, Cavallo opened up about how it felt after coming out in the past year.

“It feels absolutely insane. So much has happened in a small space of time,” he stated.

The athlete also shared how his coming out story made a positive impact on the LGBTQ+ community expressing,

“I love that my story is a space where anyone struggling can be themselves and be guided by my experience. That’s kind of the way I wanted it to happen. The way I wanted to share it is to help others as well, whether that’s non-binary, transgender, or anyone that feels they need help to become the person they’ve always dreamed about.”

And since we’re on the topic of Cavallo’s “domino effect,” let’s also dive into his online presence, and how a number of his posts set Instagram on FIRE…

Source: attitude.co.uk