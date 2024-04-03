Josh O’Connor on Filming Three-Way Kiss in ‘Challengers’ Film

Josh O’Connor recently spilled the tea on how the super steamy three-way kiss with Zendaya and Mike Faist was filmed for the ‘Challengers’ movie.

But before that, a synopsis of the film via Collider reads:

“Follows three players who knew each other when they were teenagers as they compete in a tennis tournament to be the world-famous grand slam winner, and reignite old rivalries on and off the court.”

O’Connor is playing the role of Patrick, Faist is portraying the character of Art, and Zendaya is starring as tennis superstar Tashi. In the trailer, a glimpse of their steamy threesome was shown, and it follows a series of events in their complex relationship.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, O’Connor revealed how the three of them filmed the hot scene with the guidance of director Luca Guadagnino.

“Luca had a very clear idea of what happens on the bed. The idea of me and Mike, with Zendaya in the middle – this idea that it’s kissing, kissing and then it turns into this three-way kiss – and then suddenly Mike and I are kissing. That was very clear,” the 33-year-old British actor shared.

He also noted that there was an “element of improvisation” while filming the scene, stating:

“We all kind of figured it, how are we going to do this? How does this work?… It was fairly organic.”

“We did little things, like, when they’re sitting on the floor and she goes onto the bed, I was up in a flash and not holding back. That came from us knowing our characters well and knowing the dynamics between the three of us,” O’Connor further revealed.

‘Challengers’ is set to be released on April 26. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here:

Sources: gaytimes.co.uk, collider.com