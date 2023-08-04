Josh O’Connor on the LGBTQ+ Love Triangle in ‘Challengers’ Movie

Josh O’Connor is starring in an upcoming romance-sport film, which features an LGBTQ+ love triangle together with co-stars Mike Faist and Zendaya.

In the official trailer that was previously released, their three characters’ relationship was teased, including a glimpse of their V steamy threesome. More recently, O’Connor talked about the queer sex appeal and sexual tension in the movie, as well as how they will be depicted.

“The tennis is the sex. Those moments are so sexy,” the 33-year-old British actor told Empire.

He added,

“the tension before and after. The sex they’re all desperate for is on the court.”

Meanwhile, Zendaya explained:

“What Luca’s [Guadagnino] really good at is finding sensuality and desire. There’s so much in just glances. The tension builds. Not having the release is a good thing sometimes.”

On the other hand, Faist shared that Guadagnino “had no knowledge of tennis going into this.”

“And I think he had only a vague interest in certain tennis specificities. He was more interested in the bodies and sweat,” the 31-year-old American further expressed.

Moreover, the official synopsis of the Luca Guadagnino film reads:

“Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a “Challenger” event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”

‘Challengers’ is set to be released in April 2024. In the meantime, you can watch the sexual tension-filled official trailer here:

