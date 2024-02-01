Josh Segarra Joins the Cast of ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3

Classes are about to resume at ‘Abbott Elementary’, and Josh Segarra is set to spice things up as he is joining the cast of Season 3.

The 37-year-old actor is playing the role of Manny, and he is joining the show alongside Kimia Behpoornia and Benjamin Norris. According to Deadline, the three stars are portraying “the good-natured Philadelphia school district representatives who aim to bring fresh perspectives to their roles as school ambassadors.”

Segarra is known for starring in the TV shows ‘The Electric Company’, ‘Sirens’ and ‘Arrow’. Not to mention, he is more than just familiar to the gays as RuPaul’s man Hector Ramirez / Damien Sanchez in the 2020 series ‘AJ and the Queen’.

Moreover, the outlet noted that the comedy series will pick up mid-school year, and Season 3 will consist of 14 episodes. Meanwhile, Quinta Brunson, who plays the character of Janine, previously teased about the upcoming season, stating:

“[We are] talking about [the plan for season 3]. It helps us start to put together episodes. So we talk about our arc, talk about the stories we want to tell, the special, unique, funny stories that can fall within that arc.”

“That felt inspiring… to build something that was both grounded, and for this premiere, splashy enough to bring people back at the same time,” she further told the outlet.

‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 3 is set to premiere with two new episodes on February 7. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser here:

