Joshua Tonks Stars in Hair-Raising Queer Thriller ‘The Latent Image’

Joshua Tonks is starring in the terrifying queer film ‘The Latent Image’, which is described as “a British mystery thriller set at a cabin in the US.”

Cinephobia Releasing and Bounty Films released the official trailer of the film, which shows a “mysterious, intriguing, attractive and terrifying” stranger who appears at a young thriller writer’s cabin in the middle of a forest.

Advertisement

The stranger then inspires the writer in creating his new book, evoking sexual interest and fear in the process. ‘The Latent Image’ is an indie horror feature, which is starring Tonks as the writer, William Tippery as his boyfriend, and Jay Clift as the stranger.

The queer thriller is written and directed by Alexander McGregor Birrell, and the synopsis via FirstShowing.net reads:

Advertisement

“Thriller writer Ben (Joshua Tonks), struggling for inspiration, retreats to an isolated rural cabin to start on his latest novel and to escape the growing tension with his boyfriend. Working late into the night, he wakes to find a wounded man in the cabin, claiming to be a hunter whose car had broken down nearby. Intrigued & attracted to the mysterious, handsome intruder, Ben decides to secretly use him as inspiration as the antagonist for his new book: a savage murder believed to have taken place in the very cabin he has rented.”

Moreover, ‘The Latent Image’ initially premiered at the 2022 Soho Horror Film Festival in London, and it is set to be released in select U.S. theaters and on VOD starting on October 8. In the meantime, you can watch the hair-raising trailer here:

Source: firstshowing.net