Journalist LZ Granderson Has a New Podcast That You Should Hear

LZ Granderson is one of the most prolific journalists in the United States. Whether it’s his opinion pieces with the Los Angeles Times, his role as a political contributor for ABC or CNN, his TED TALK, or his role as a sports commentator for ESPN, Granderson is an authority on many different topics. As a gay black man, he is also a voice for both racial injustice and LGBTQ rights.

For Pride Month, ABC News launched its first LGBTQ+ issue-focused podcast with Granderson as the host. According to a press release from ABC News, Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson is described as:

ABC News Contributor LZ Granderson draws from his own lived experience as a gay, Black father to host inspiring, provocative and often hilarious conversations to help preserve the history of the LGBTQ+ community. This podcast will delve into the policies, cultural touchstones and historical events that have shaped the collective experience of this often underrepresented and misunderstood group. Guests will shed light on the past by sharing their own stories and look to the future by describing their vision for how living ‘life out loud’ should look.

Life Out with LZ Granderson recently wrapped its first season with ten episodes, which can be found on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify, and Granderson promises in the last episode of season one that he and the ABC Pride team are “already brainstorming ideas for season two and that won’t be too far away.” Among the guests on Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson are Dr. Anthony Fauci, Rufus Wainwright, Jason Collins, Daniel Newman, Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daly, as well as many others.

In the first two episodes (which you can listen to below), Granderson talked to co-creator of the hit FX drama, Pose, Steven Canals and actress Mj Rodriguez, who played Blanca on Pose.

