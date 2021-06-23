HOT

Raiders Lineman Carl Nassib Just Became The NFL's First Openly Gay Active Player

Joy Behar: ‘Scratch it Make Believe I Never Said It’ About Nassib Joke

photo credit: the view

Joy Behar quickly backtracked and apologized on Monday’s episode of “The View” after making an off-color joke regarding the coming out of NFL player Carl Nassib.

Nassib released a video on June 21st saying,

“I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I just think representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I’m going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting, that’s compassionate.”  

During the discussion with the other co-hosts, Behar said that,

“Ana, after they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me.”

Twitter reaction seems split with some saying the joke went too far others saying it was funny and people need to lighten up.

The joke didn’t really land as there was awkward laughter from the rest of the panel. Behar, a longtime ally of the LGBTQ community, quickly apologized saying,

I just long for the days when you can just be gay in the world and it doesn’t become a big deal. By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it. Make believe I never said it.”  

Check out the clip from Monday’s episode of “The View” below. What do you think Instincters? Did Behar go too far? Was her apology enough?

2 thoughts on “Joy Behar: ‘Scratch it Make Believe I Never Said It’ About Nassib Joke”

