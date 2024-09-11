Jude Law was nervous to go full-frontal for new movie ‘Eden’

Jude Law stars in Ron Howard and Noah Pink’s latest survival thriller film Eden alongside Daniel Brühl, Vanessa Kirby, Sydney Sweeney, and Ana de Armas that is based on a real-life story.

The film takes place on the Galapagos Island where married couple Dr. Friedrich Ritter (Law) and his wife Dora Strauch (Kirby) flee their native Germany to escape the confines of materialism and societal expectations. Their solitude on the island is disrupted by the arrival of characters played by Sweeney, de Armas, and Brühl, who are less inclined to live with the basic necessities provided on the island. This is exactly why the movie’s tagline reads:

“They believe they’ve found paradise — only to discover that hell is other people.”

Since the film takes place on an island, it doesn’t seem farfetched for the characters to be walking around completely naked. During the post-screening press interview for the film at TIFF, Jude was asked about the challenges of filming the nude scene. He said:

”We all had to be audacious.” Adding, “The challenge was trying to find movement in his rigidity. He didn’t want to be moved or bent. That was the challenge for me …and the nudity.”

Law also said that being a part of an ensemble helped him with being more immersed in the role. He said of acting alongside the talented cast:

“There was something enticing about being in an ensemble.” Law went on to explain, “In the beginning, we’re all asking ‘How far are we going to go?’ It’s a lovely and fluid game of trust and chance.”

The film recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7. We’ll just have to wait for the film to be released by Amazon Prime who bought the rights to the film.

