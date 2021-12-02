Julian Morris Comes Out As He Celebrates 18th Anniversary

Actor Julian Morris, best known for his roles on Pretty Little Liars and New Girl, seems to have come out publicly as gay in a simple yet oh-so-sweet post on his Instagram.

“18 years together, and they were the best ones because they were with you,” Morris shared on Instagram. Tagging his beau, he added, “I love you Landon Ross.”

The post, a collection of photos of the couple, featured a pic of the two holding hands and looking towards a sunny horizon.

It’s not clear if Morris was actually closeted as he’s managed to keep his personal life private. But this appears to be the first time he’s acknowledged a romance with a man.

Although, some tabloid gossips had wondered aloud about Morris noting that he and Ross often appear in each other’s social media. Additionally, some pointed to his acclaimed performance in the 2017 mini-series Man in an Orange Shirt which featured the actor as a deeply closeted veterinarian living with his grandmother (played by Vanessa Redgrave).

The Hand of God star most recently appeared on the TV Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and CBS’ The Good Fight.

Soon after Morris shared his post on Instagram, Ross followed suit with a photo of the couple with the caption, “Beginning out 19th year is the best thing in life. I love you.”

Both men included several videos and pics of their first 18 years together.

Several celebs chimed in with congratulations including Charlie Carver (Boys in the Band), Nyle DiMarco (Dancing with the Stars/America’s Next Top Model champ), pop star JoJo and more.

Happy anniversary, guys! And here’s to year 19!