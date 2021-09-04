Just Dance-Lady Gaga’s ‘Dawn Of Chromatica’ Era Has Arrived

Released in May of 2020, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica was exact pop package of perfection that was needed at that time. Tracks like ‘Stupid Love’ & ‘Rain On Me’ became immediate anthems, resulting in earning Lady Gaga a Billboard Music Award, a two MTV VMA’s, and a Grammy for Chromatica.

Chromatica, Dawn of Chromatica reimagines the tracks from this landmark album was executive produced by BloodPop and features new collaborations and remixes of the original album tracklist from A. G. Cook, Arca, Ashnikko, Bree Runway, Charli XCX, Chester Lockhart, Clarence Clarity, COUCOU CHLOE, Dorian Electra, Doss, Jimmy Edgar, Lil Texas, LSDXOXO, Mood Killer, Mura Masa, Pabllo Vittar, Planningtorock, Rina Sawayama and Shygirl. In a nod to Gaga’s continued relationship with her devoted Monsters, a number of the artists collaborated with on this package were a result of asking fans publicly who they would like to see featured on the project.

“I invite you to dance to this album in celebration of young artists all over the world. Artists who see the world, feel the world, and put that feeling into something bigger than all of us: music,” says Lady Gaga.

Dawn of Chromatica track listing;

01. Alice (LSDXOXO Remix)

02. Stupid Love (COUCOU CHLOE Remix)

03. Rain on Me (With Ariana Grande) (Arca Remix)

04. Free Woman (Rina Sawayama & Clarence Clarity Remix)

05. Fun Tonight (Pabllo Vittar Remix)

06. 911 (Charli XCX & A. G. Cook Remix)

07. Plastic Doll (Ashnikko Remix)

08. Sour Candy (With BLACKPINK) (Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix)

09. Enigma (Doss Remix)

10. Replay (Dorian Electra Remix)

11. Sine From Above (with Elton John) (Chester Lockhart, Mood Killer & Lil Texas Remix)

12. 1000 Doves (Planningtorock Remix)

13. Babylon (Bree Runway & Jimmy Edgar Remix)

14. Babylon (Haus Labs Version)

