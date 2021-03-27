Just In Time For Spring ‘Pepsi X Peeps’ Fly Onto Shelves Nationwide

Thanks to the good folks over at Pepsi, Marshmallow Peeps are poised to become the “Pumpkin Spice” of the Spring/Easter season. In a bizarre pairing of which the likes have not been seen since maybe the combo of ice cream and pickles became a delicacy among pregnant women, Pepsi has now introduced “Pepsi X Peeps. The new marshmallow flavored Pepsi beverage is sure to make Peeps lovers giddy with delight, and the rest of us raising an eyebrow.

I’m not sure who thought of this idea in the board room or who green-lighted it, but if either of them still have a job after May, I’ll be shocked. I mean, it can’t possibly be good? Can it? It’s a strange concept and given the ad campaign’s imagery, I’m praying the product itself doesn’t look like anti-freeze, glowing neon urine, or even that stuff that brought dead animals back to life in the movie Pet Cemetery.

According to People,

The cans come in blue, pink, and yellow, although there is no difference in flavor. We got a first taste of the drink and can confirm that it does, in fact, taste like marshmallows—with a flavor that’s vaguely reminiscent of Lucky Charms.

Ok I admit, the cans and packaging are pretty damn cool, and the products creation was well-intended, as expressed by Todd Kaplan, Pepsi’s VP of Marketing. As Kaplan explains,



“After what has been a very difficult year, many consumers are looking for new things to smile about. So, to celebrate the start of springtime, Pepsi collaborated with PEEPS to develop a limited batch of its first-ever marshmallow cola.”

I agree the cheerful presentation will bring on the smiles, but I can’t help but think this is just the beginning of a Peeps products rabbit hole, with a deluge of new Peep- flavored everything on the horizon from cookies, cakes, and coffee, to Peep flavored condoms, toothpaste, and even dehydrated Peep Jerky (wait, that sounds somewhat good though – like taffy).

Now, don’t get me wrong, I like Marshmallow Peeps, and they only rear their heads in retail ships during this time of year. For just a couple of months in the Spring, we welcome the colorful, bright, fun-filled world of Peeps onto grocery aisles across the country. They’re highly-anticipated and some people countdown the days to their arrival. I’m not one of them, but as I said, I do like Peeps, and I also like Pepsi. One would think I should enjoy them both together then, right?

Well, life doesn’t always work out that way. Some things in life are not meant to be together, like … well, for example – Donald Trump and the presidency – TERRIBLE COMBO.

Reportedly Peeps X Pepsi has a flavor similar to vanilla cream soda, which could be promising because cream soda is a popular flavor. But truthfully, this weird concoction from Pepsi is a bit too FrankenPeeps for my taste, so I think I’m going to sit this one out unless I’m convinced otherwise.

If you happen to try it, though, drop me a line and let me know what you think! I’d love to know. Cheers!

Read More About Pepsi X Peeps at People.com